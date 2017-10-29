Joe Thomas sends funny tweet about Browns playing without him

For the first time in his illustrious NFL career, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas missed a game on Sunday..

Thomas is out for the season with a triceps tear, but that means he can now offer Twitter commentary during games — and he did just that when the winless Browns jumped ahead of the Minnesota Vikings in London with an early touchdown.

Go Browns!! They’re better without me!! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) October 29, 2017

Thomas’s Twitter game has always been strong, and if he uses the platform to offer Browns commentary while he’s sidelined, that can only be a good thing. Here’s hoping Thomas makes a full and speedy recovery and offers us a lot of insider tweets along the way.