pixel 1
header
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Joe Thomas sends funny tweet about Browns playing without him

October 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

Joe Thomas Cleveland Browns

For the first time in his illustrious NFL career, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas missed a game on Sunday..

Thomas is out for the season with a triceps tear, but that means he can now offer Twitter commentary during games — and he did just that when the winless Browns jumped ahead of the Minnesota Vikings in London with an early touchdown.

Thomas’s Twitter game has always been strong, and if he uses the platform to offer Browns commentary while he’s sidelined, that can only be a good thing. Here’s hoping Thomas makes a full and speedy recovery and offers us a lot of insider tweets along the way.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus