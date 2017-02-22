Joey Porter fight video from outside bar released

Police have released footage showing the incident outside a Pittsburgh bar that Joey Porter was involved in last month, and it appears to show that the Steelers coach was the aggressor.

The videos, which are taken from two different angles, show Porter walking up to the door of a bar called the Flats, where he was supposedly told by a bouncer that he would not be allowed inside. Police later reported that Porter and the man had a history with one another. After an animated discussion for about two minutes, Porter grabs the man and pushes him out onto the sidewalk. Here is the footage:





The officer who arrested Porter wrote in his report that the former NFL linebacker grabbed his wrists and clinched them so hard that “I could not pull them away from him, no matter how hard I tried.” You can see Porter grabbing the officer’s wrists toward the end of the video.

Porter was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness, though he later had the charges reduced to something far less serious. He was permitted to coach for the Steelers in the playoffs, but not before Vontaze Burfict had a good laugh at his expense.

