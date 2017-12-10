Report: John Elway, Broncos ‘badly’ want to make it work with Vance Joseph

With the Denver Broncos playing out a lost season and entering Week 14 with just three wins, there has been talk that head coach Vance Joseph is in danger of being fired after one year on the job. Coaches in the NFL are rarely ever fired after their first season with a team, and there’s reason to believe Joseph won’t be, either.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that John Elway and the Broncos’ front office are aware that they put Joseph in a bad situation and think very highly of him.

“John Elway and the Denver Broncos want very badly to make this work,” Rapoport said. “They know the quarterback situation is terrible. They know what they handed Vance Joseph offensively. They are very aware of that. He has a very strong relationship with Elway and with (Broncos president) Joe Ellis.”

The results on the field probably wouldn’t be enough reason for the Broncos to give Joseph the axe. Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has to know that uninspiring play from Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch is one of the main reasons his team has been a disaster in 2017. All three quarterbacks were drafted by Elway.

If Joseph does end up losing his job, that would indicate that the Broncos don’t feel he is getting through to his players. It wouldn’t make much sense to fire a coach in his first season with a horrible QB situation, and that would only make the reputation Elway is reportedly developing worse.