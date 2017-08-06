John Elway: Broncos QB competition will be won in preseason games

A lot has been made of the Denver Broncos holding an open competition at the quarterback position this offseason, but the real battle has yet to begin.

Broncos president of football operations John Elway said Saturday that the team will choose between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch based on how the two play during preseason games.

“They are going to keep competing for the job,” Elway said, per Mike Klis of 9 News. “We’ve been in camp a week and two days. We’ll get into preseason. We have not played a game. So as soon as we play a couple games we’ll evaluate then and a decision will be made.”

If it’s possible for there to be a favorite before the first preseason game has been played, it is likely Siemian. Last year’s starter has outplayed Lynch thus far, and Broncos legend Terrell Davis said after his Hall of Fame enshrinement on Saturday that he would give Siemian a slight edge.

“I was out at practice and saw them and they had their ups and downs,” Davis said. “I guess for me it’s Siemian because he’s been there. I like the fact that he has a year under his belt. I’m not saying it’s long-term but right now I think Trevor could be that guy for us.”

The way Siemian and Lynch perform in actual game situations will be the most important thing in determining who gets the Week 1 honor. Based on a recent report we heard about the QB battle, Broncos fans may not have much to be excited about. One of the two signal-callers will look to change that in the coming weeks.