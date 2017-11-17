John Elway says Broncos ‘got a little soft’ after bye week

John Elway gave a brutal assessment of what has gone wrong for the Broncos this season prior to their Week 11 game against the Bengals.

After a 3-1 start to the season, Denver has lost five consecutive games. During that span, they have been outscored 165-68 and are now in last place in the AFC West.

Some will point to the struggles of Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler during the team’s recent stretch. For Elway, he thinks the team “got soft” after the bye week.

#Broncos Elway on pinpointing what went wrong after bye. "We got soft". Told me has confidence in Joseph #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/c8uA0YN84x — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 18, 2017

A season that started out promising has rapidly turned south. Now, only the Chargers and Browns have a worse winning percentage in the AFC than the Broncos.

Head coach Vance Joseph is in his first season as an NFL head coach after being the defensive coordinator for the Dolphins last year. As expected, he is receiving his share of criticism, and Elway’s comments on Friday can’t be seen as a positive.

The Broncos face a Bengals team on Sunday that comes in losers of two in a row. If the Broncos can make it three in a row, that would certainly help ease the tension around Denver.