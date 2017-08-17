John Elway wants Lynch or Siemian to ‘take the reins’ in quarterback competition

The Broncos have a decision to make regarding their starting quarterback for the season opener. They would prefer to not be the ones making that decision.

For the team’s first preseason game last week, Trevor Siemian received the starting nod and did his part to keep the pressure on Paxton Lynch by completing 6-of-7 passes for 51 yards. This week, the Broncos will face the 49ers, and it will be Lynch’s turn with the first unit.

Denver has said both Lynch and Siemian have an opportunity to break camp as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart. Provided both play to equal levels throughout the preseason, the organization will have a tough decision. On Thursday, John Elway said he hopes the decision is made by one of the two quarterbacks “taking over.”

“We’d like the decision made by itself,” Elway told the Associated Press. “We want one of them to take the reins and take over. That would be the ideal situation. We’ll get through this game and see what happens.”

Lynch was selected in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft. Siemian was taken in the seventh round in 2015 and started 14 games a year ago. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions. Lynch made two starts and completed 59 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and one interception.

If one of the two stepped up and ran away with the competition, it would obviously take the decision out of the hands of the organization, to the delight of Elway. That might be easier said than done, though. Everyone isn’t a Hall of Fame talent like Elway.