John Fox compares Mitchell Trubisky hype to Tebowmania

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been a big focus of the team’s training camp — so much so, in fact, that it reminded coach John Fox of another young quarterback who got a ton of attention.

Fox said Sunday that the hype surrounding Trubisky reminded him of his first camp as Denver Broncos coach in 2011, when a young quarterback named Tim Tebow was vying for the starting job.

#Bears coach John Fox on Mitchell Trubisky hype: "First time we threw Tim Tebow out in Denver was pretty similar." — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) August 13, 2017

To be clear, Fox isn’t comparing the two as quarterbacks, but is simply noting that the attention surrounding Trubisky now is reminiscent of the hype that followed Tebow around during his tenure in Denver.

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick, has had his share of struggles in his first camp. He probably won’t start out of the gates, but the Bears will be hoping that his career proves more successful than Tebow’s, who was more or less out of the NFL by the time he was 26.