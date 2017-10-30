John Fox says Zach Miller is in ‘good spirits,’ outlook on leg looks positive

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a horrible knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, but fortunately there have been some positive updates on his health after he underwent emergency surgery.

Shortly after the Bears announced that Miller’s surgery was successful, head coach John Fox told reporters Miller is in “good spirits” and doctors are optimistic that he will not lose his left leg.

Fox said he talked to Miller: "He pretty much wanted his touchdown back." …He has good pulse in his lower leg & warmth. — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) October 30, 2017

Fox on Miller: "They took a vein from his good leg, repaired it." — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) October 30, 2017

Fox on if Miller is still in danger of losing his leg: "They (the doctors) feel good about where he is right now." — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) October 30, 2017

As Fox alluded to, Miller’s injury came on a play where it was initially ruled that he had hauled in a touchdown pass, but the call was overturned on review. He came down wrong on his knee and dislocated it, and it was clear that the injury was serious right when it happened. For those who can stomach it, you can watch the video here.

It’s unclear how long Miller will be out or if he will ever be able to play football again, but it’s encouraging to hear that the surgery was successful.