Monday, October 30, 2017

John Harbaugh: Joe Flacco has ‘zero’ concussion symptoms, likely to play

October 30, 2017
by Grey Papke

Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Joe Flacco is symptom-free and likely to play Sunday after suffering a concussion last Thursday.

Harbaugh said Flacco is experiencing “zero” concussion symptoms and the team plans on having him against the Tennessee Titans.

Flacco was injured on a vicious hit by Miami’s Kiko Alonso, and his injuries initially looked and sounded significantly worse. Bear in mind that he’s still in the concussion protocol, so he has not received full clearance yet, but the signals seem to be encouraging for Baltimore.

