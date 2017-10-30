John Harbaugh: Joe Flacco has ‘zero’ concussion symptoms, likely to play

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Joe Flacco is symptom-free and likely to play Sunday after suffering a concussion last Thursday.

Harbaugh said Flacco is experiencing “zero” concussion symptoms and the team plans on having him against the Tennessee Titans.

Coach Harbaugh said that “symptoms are zero” with Joe Flacco in regards to his concussion. “I think there’s a good chance he’ll play.” — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2017

Flacco was injured on a vicious hit by Miami’s Kiko Alonso, and his injuries initially looked and sounded significantly worse. Bear in mind that he’s still in the concussion protocol, so he has not received full clearance yet, but the signals seem to be encouraging for Baltimore.