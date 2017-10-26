John Harbaugh gets into it with Kiko Alonso after headshot on Flacco

John Harbaugh had words for Kiko Alonso after the Miami Dolphins linebacker took quarterback Joe Flacco out of Thursday night’s game with a vicious head shot in the second quarter.

Flacco was giving himself up with a slide after scrambling on a third-and-ten play when Alonso came flying in with a nasty hit straight to the quarterback’s head. The hit popped Flacco’s helmet off, leaving the QB woozy and calling to the sideline for help. He was immediately taken in for concussion protocol, the Baltimore Ravens announced.

After a flag was thrown on Alonso for the hit, the Dolphins defender came over to the referee to protest the penalty. That’s when a heated Harbaugh appeared and began yelling at Alonso.

John Harbaugh not very happy with Kiko Alonso's hit on Joe Flacco. #MIAvsBAL pic.twitter.com/DINn8QlPw9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 27, 2017

“Harbaugh’s yelling at Alonso right now. He’s in Alonso’s face! Harbaugh is livid!” CBS announcer Tony Romo said.

Alonso was lucky to only be penalized 15 yards on the play and not ejected despite the head shot.