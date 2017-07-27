John Harbaugh says Ravens have interest in signing Colin Kaepernick

The Baltimore Ravens are gaining steam as a potential landing spot for Colin Kaepernick now that Joe Flacco is dealing with an injury, and head coach John Harbaugh is doing nothing to throw cold water on the speculation.

Harbaugh said Thursday that he has been in contact with Kaepernick throughout the offseason and hinted that the Ravens are considering signing the quarterback.

Here is the full quote from #Ravens coach John Harbaugh on QB Colin Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/uF3EAxaFdR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2017

Flacco’s injury is not believed to be serious, and it sounds like he will be ready for the start of the regular season. There’s no way Kaepernick is going to come in and take his job, and signing with the Ravens would not present him with an opportunity to start during the 2017 season unless Flacco went down.

Unless Kaepernick is intent on starting in 2017, the Ravens may be his best chance to finally get off the unemployment line, especially when you hear how much other other teams have shown in him.