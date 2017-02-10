John Lynch’s daughter cried, called 49ers ‘horrible’ after GM hire

At least one member of John Lynch’s family wasn’t entirely thrilled that he took the San Francisco 49ers’ general manager job.

Lynch told NFL Network’s Mike Silver how his 9-year-old daughter Leah began crying upon learning of the move – because her father had accepted a job offer with, in her mind, a terrible team.

“I think the toughest one — I haven’t told this yet to the media — all my kids took it really well,” Lynch said, via Will Brinson of CBS Sports. “They were shocked but they took it really well. My 9-year-old started bawling, and she’s not that girl. She’s the one that was always happy. And she was crying, and I said, ‘What’s wrong Leah? Are you afraid? Is there some nervous anxiety about moving?’ And she said, ‘No daddy,’ and she was sobbing. And I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘The 49ers are horrible.’

“So, I said, ‘Well, I think that’s why they hired your daddy.'”

Hard to argue with the kid here. Of course, this was a position Lynch very much wanted, so he has a lot of confidence in himself to make the Niners less horrible. For his sake, here’s hoping he can change his daughter’s opinion of his new employer.