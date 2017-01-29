John Lynch to be Niners new general manager

The Niners have reportedly found a replacement for the recently fired Trent Baalke.

In a move that seemingly came out of nowhere, San Francisco has turned to former NFL player John Lynch to to be the team’s new general manager. Both Adam Schefter and Jay Glazer relayed the news via their respective Twitter accounts Sunday evening.

Huge scoopage: 49ers are hiring John Lynch as their new general manager @NFLonFOX has learned — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 30, 2017

49ers are giving John Lynch an almost unprecedented six-year deal to become their GM, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

Lynch spent 11 seasons in the NFL, beginning with the Buccaneers and moving on to the Broncos and Patriots. He was named to the Pro Bowl nine times and won a Super Bowl while with Tampa Bay. Since retiring, Lynch has worked as a broadcaster for FOX Sports.

This will be Lynch’s first experience as an executive in the NFL. That said, the Niners appear to the utmost confidence in him because, as Schefter reported, Lynch is receiving a six-year deal.