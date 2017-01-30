Report: John Lynch personally volunteered for 49ers GM job

The rather strange, abrupt hiring of John Lynch as San Francisco 49ers general manager came about in the last week after Lynch personally campaigned for the position, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Lynch, who has no front office experience, personally reached out to incoming coach Kyle Shanahan last week and volunteered for the position. Shanahan thought long and hard about it and came to view Lynch as a fit, signing off on the hiring.

The objective, by San Francisco’s own admission, has always been to find someone who could work closely with Shanahan. The fact that both GM and coach are reportedly going to receive six-year deals is not a coincidence, though it is rather remarkable in Lynch’s case.

Reports have indicated that Shanahan will have considerable power over personnel. The fact that, by all appearances, he was instrumental in the hiring of the inexperienced Lynch will do nothing to discredit those reports. He will, in all likelihood, really be the one running the show.