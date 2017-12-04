Report: John Mara was ‘furious’ over handling of Eli Manning situation

The New York Giants had plenty of reason to clean house after a season such as this, but the handling of Eli Manning’s benching was apparently the last straw for owner John Mara.

The Giants’ decision to fire coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese seemed abrupt on Monday, but the Manning situation sounds like it contributed. According to Albert Breer of the MMQB, Mara was obviously furious over the last week as a firestorm engulfed the team stemming from Manning’s benching. He was particularly angry that the team’s image took a hit after sitting the team’s iconic quarterback.

Giants owner John Mara's anger was obvious to those around the organization over the last week. Was told Mara was "furious" over the damage done to the team's image in the wake of the Manning benching. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 4, 2017

The Giants were ripped apart by fans and former players alike for benching Manning, and it turned into a media circus that definitely tarnished the team’s image. McAdoo and Reese may well have been gone either way, but it sounds like the Manning situation sped things up.