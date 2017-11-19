pixel 1
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Johnny Holton goes after Patriots defender right in front of official (Video)

November 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

In terms of dumb things to do on a football field, taking a physical shot at an opponent directly in front of an official is pretty high on the list.

That’s exactly what Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton did on Sunday, though, taking an apparent swing — or perhaps slap — at New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones’s helmet.

A different angle showed that Holton hit Jones with an open palm.

Somehow, Holton wasn’t ejected, but was simply flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. It was a little bit of frustration, in all likelihood, given that his team was down 30-0 at the time.

