Johnny Manziel appears to have drugs tattoo of Xanax bar

Johnny Manziel may be hoping to make an NFL comeback, but his off-field behavior will still be of serious concern to any potential party.

Manziel shared a photo on Snapchat recently that appears to show a drugs tattoo. The tattoo shows an opened zipper. Inside the zipper appears to be a Xanax bar and possibly a mushroom.

This dude Johnny Manziel got a Xanax bar tatted on his arm. Incredible pic.twitter.com/R3E2okkkgH — Peaches (@AJWilson2o) January 16, 2017

A recent profile on Manziel said that the quarterback regularly had drugs in his home during college, including marijuana, Xanax, ecstasy and cocaine.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been in rehab for his alcohol and drug problems. On Thursday, the former Browns QB had a moment of self-awareness and tweeted about all he did wrong last year.

