Johnny Manziel has assault charges filed by ex-girlfriend dismissed

Johnny Manziel has apparently fulfilled all of the court-mandated requirements stemming from his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley, as the assault charges against the former NFL quarterback have officially been dropped.

According to Naheed Rajwani of the Dallas Morning News, court records show that the misdemeanor assault charges filed against Manziel by Crowley last year have been dismissed. The maximum punishment if Manziel was addicted would have been a $4,000 fine and a year in jail, but he agreed to meet conditions that included attending anger management courses and completing rehab.

Manziel was accused of physically assaulting and threatening to kill Crowley during a dispute over another woman in January 2016. Crowley alleged that Manziel hit her so hard she suffered a ruptured ear drum.

There were some questions earlier this year about whether Manziel violated the terms of his restraining order by going to a nightclub, but it does not appear anything ever came of that.

Manziel has said he still wants to play football, and his best chance may be to join the Canadian Football League. The commissioner of the CFL recently explained why a team was blocked from signing Manziel this year, but there’s still a chance the 24-year-old could be allowed into the league next season.