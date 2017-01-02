Johnny Manziel may have violated restraining order at club

Johnny Manziel may have been in violation of his restraining order on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Manziel celebrated on New Year’s day Sunday night at LIV nightclub in Miami, according to his social media postings. Ordinarily that wouldn’t present an issue, but TMZ Sports points out that Manziel was in the same club as ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

Crowley, who has posted photos on Instagram showing that she is in Miami/South Beach, shared a video to her Instagram story that was taken at LIV nightclub Sunday night. Manziel also shared videos on Snapchat showing him partying at LIV, though he later deleted the postings.

The issue is that as part of his settlement for his domestic violence case involving Crowley, whom Manziel was accused of assaulting last year, Manziel is not allowed to have contact with Crowley. Other terms of his settlement with prosecutors included attending a domestic violence impact panel and completing an anger management course.

It’s unclear whether there will be any fallout from this matter.