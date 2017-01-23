Johnny Manziel deletes Twitter account after latest wave of criticism

Not long after he offered Donald Trump free advice on how to deal with Twitter trolls, Johnny Manziel decided he no longer wanted to deal with them himself.

On Monday afternoon, Manziel deactivated his Twitter account. The decision, which we doubt lasts very long, came less than an hour after he was mocked for tweeting at Trump and encouraging the president to ignore negative commentary on social media.

Manziel is once again in the process of trying to restore his image, and he has opened up recently about getting sober and wanting to play in the NFL again. Perhaps he feels that having to deal with people bashing him on social media is a waste of time, which was essentially the message he was delivering to Trump.

It’s difficult to take anything Manziel does seriously, and that includes getting off Twitter. He has consistently shown an inability to stay out of the spotlight — mostly for negative reasons — and loves attention. And even if Manziel has found a way to stay sober and is serious about leaving social media in the rearview and focusing on football, he’ll have a tough time explaining his new tattoos to NFL teams.

Don’t be shocked if Manziel is back on Twitter by the end of the week.