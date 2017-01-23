Johnny Manziel gives Donald Trump advice on dealing with Twitter trolls

Johnny Manziel has said he is working on cleaning up his image and reviving his football career, but the former Cleveland Browns quarterback is not too busy to hand out free advice to the new president of the United States.

On Monday, Manziel had some words of encouragement for Donald Trump:

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017





Johnny Manziel giving Donald Trump advice on dealing with the haters? Welcome to 2017, folks.

Like Manziel, you could certainly argue that Trump brings a lot of the criticism on himself. Either way, Manziel should probably focus on himself. Despite what he recently said about his sobriety, Manziel’s new tattoos will probably raise red flags for NFL teams. Let Trump attempt to run the country, because you’re struggling with an even more impossible task, Johnny.