Johnny Manziel says he was a ‘douche’ in 2016, vows to be better person

Johnny Manziel claims he is ready to turn over a new leaf … again.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Manziel admits that he made mistakes in 2016 and hinted that he had issues with alcohol abuse. He also said he is very happy with where his life is at right now and vowed to be a better person going forward.

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Nah. Admitting is the first step https://t.co/xyMTqNpnGH — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel also addressed a recent report that claimed he would be at the Super Bowl in Houston charging fans for his autograph and to take selfies with him. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback says that is totally false.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

I'm doing this signing for the people (especially Texans) who have stuck with me through all the mistakes I've made these past years #tru — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel’s tweets coincide with a report we heard earlier this week claiming he is very serious about making an NFL comeback. Unfortunately, the 24-year-old has not exactly earned the benefit of the doubt. Manziel said he was going to get sober last summer and was later seen double-fisting drinks at a bar, so he has a long history of going back on his word.

At this point, Manziel would be wise to simply get sober and try to stay on the right path. He may have little chance of ever playing in the NFL again, but he is plenty young enough where he can find success elsewhere if he truly wants to.