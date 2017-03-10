Johnny Manziel gets engaged to girlfriend Bre Tiesi

Johnny Manziel has officially put a ring on it.

The former Heisman Trophy winner got engaged to girlfriend Bre Tiesi during a romantic trip to Paris, according to TMZ Sports. He is confident in his decision too.

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it,” the 24-year-old QB told TMZ.

Manziel’s relationship with Tiesi is relatively new. The two began dating in late 2016 and have been inseparable since. They went on trips to Miami and have been around the San Diego area as Manziel has trained.

Manziel is pursuing an NFL comeback and has had Tiesi’s full support as he tries to make it back. Now he’ll have a wedding to plan as well.