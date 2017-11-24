Johnny Manziel’s girlfriend Bre Tiesi in legal war with ex over $1.3 million

Johnny Manziel got engaged to his girlfriend Bre Tiesi earlier this year, but the future Mrs. Manziel may have some legal issues to sort out with her ex-boyfriend before she ties the knot.

TMZ is reporting that Tiesi’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Anzalone, has filed court documents seeking to have Tiesi return $1.3 million in cash and possessions he says she embezzled from him. Anzalone was arrested a few years back and charged with investment fraud in a $16 million scheme, and Tiesi’s lawyer says his client surrendered every item the FBI forced her to give up.

Tiesi denies that she embezzled anything while she was dating Anzalone, and she says anything Anzalone gave her — which included cars, jewelry, designer clothing and a 10-karat engagement ring — was a gift. Anzalone has also accused Tiesi of allowing Manziel to re-use the engagement ring he gave her, but Tiesi’s legal team says receipts prove Manziel bought the ring in February.

Manziel and Tiesi got engaged during a trip to Europe back in March, and Manziel shed some light on why he is so sure he wants to marry her. I guess you have to take the bad with the good, right?