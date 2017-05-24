Johnny Manziel reportedly looked ‘strong’ in workout with Odell Beckham

Johnny Manziel has said he is working toward making an NFL comeback, and it appears Odell Beckham Jr is trying to help the former Cleveland Browns quarterback accomplish his goal.

On Tuesday, Beckham’s custom cleat designer Kickasso — a well-known artist who has more than 500,000 followers on Instagram — shared a photo of himself on a practice field with Beckham and Manziel.

Was one of those days . #morelife to my brothers who enjoyed it with me . @obj @jmanziel2 @smile_xxvii @christaurosa A post shared by Kickasso (@k_o.brand_kickasso) on May 23, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

TMZ reports that Manziel ran through some passing drills with Beckham and a few other receivers. Manziel is said to have been impressive, as a source told TMZ “his arm looked strong, and his feet looked fast.”

Manziel is friends with Beckham. The two went to a drake concert together a couple of months back along with Von Miller, who is another close friend of Manziel’s.

While the odds remain stacked against him, Manziel continues to insist he is not giving up on his NFL career. In addition to training with Beckham, he has also been working with noted quarterback guru George Whitfield. One NFL coach reportedly sat down for a chat with Manziel back in March, so it seems like he has plenty of support. What a story it would be if the 24-year-old somehow made it back.