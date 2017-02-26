Johnny Manziel seen partying on yacht in Miami

Johnny Manziel vowed to resurrect his football career last month and said he grew sick of partying, but it appears he is still carving out plenty of leisure time for himself.

Manziel was spotted on a yacht with some friends on Saturday, and the Daily Mail reports that he was drinking something that looked like a cocktail and smoking an E-cigarette throughout the day. Manziel reportedly spent much of the day on Friday and Saturday relaxing on the boat.

For what it’s worth, the photos seem to show that Manziel has put on some muscle after he looked alarmingly skinny months after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

There’s no actual proof that Manziel was smoking or drinking alcohol, but any type of partying situation is going to look bad when Johnny Football is involved. When you hear the way he talked about wanting to play in the NFL again, you’d think Manziel would avoid the paparazzi at all costs.

Perception is huge with Manziel. The odds of an NFL team signing him are slim to begin with, and they become even slimmer when we see tattoos like this and photos of the 24-year-old potentially drinking and smoking. Manziel still has a long way to go, even if he is focusing on getting back into football shape.