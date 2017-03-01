Report: Johnny Manziel attracting ‘real interest’ at NFL combine

Johnny Manziel’s NFL comeback is ramping up, and yes, there is apparently serious interest.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Manziel has re-hired agent Erik Burkhardt and is drawing “real interest” from NFL teams at the combine.

Manziel has been repeatedly trying to affirm his commitment to the NFL, both publicly and apparently privately. He has, apparently, convinced his agent. After all the partying and off-field controversy of the past year, convincing teams might be a tougher sell, but don’t be shocked if someone really thinks about taking a chance on him. After all, it’s only been three short years since he was a first-round draft pick, and plenty of teams are always seeking quarterback help or depth.