Johnny Manziel says he is now sober

Johnny Manziel has been making noise this week about making an NFL comeback, and now he’s saying that he is sober.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback told ESPN’s Ed Werder that he is now sober and wants to maintain that so he can play pro football.

Johnny Manziel tells me he has achieved sobriety without professional assistance, needs to maintain and wants to play #NFL. (1/3) — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 20, 2017

Manziel when I asked his next goal: "PLAY FOOTBALL. A pre season game, anything I don't care what it is…" (2/3) — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 20, 2017

Manziel: "Only need one team to believe in me and I'll do anything to make that a possibility.'' (3/3) — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) January 20, 2017

Manziel missed all of this season after being released by the Browns following the 2015 campaign. He was dropped by two agents, faced a domestic violence charge, and he has had numerous other legal issues related to his partying since.

In addition to having alcohol issues, Manziel has also been tied to drugs and even appears to have a new tattoo depicting some drugs. He’s unlikely to get a shot in the NFL just because he says he wants one; he has an awful lot to prove first.