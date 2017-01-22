Johnny Manziel wears Tom Brady jersey, supports Patriots

Johnny Manziel made his way from Los Angeles to New England for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and he was very clear about whom he was supporting.

Manziel documented his time on social media, which showed him buying a Tom Brady jersey to support the New England Patriots.

ALERT: Johnny Manziel is at the #AFCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/FsXlvY56pG — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 23, 2017

While some fans may appreciate the support, this is embarrassing. Manziel should be in the NFL, having his own jersey, and competing against teams like the Patriots to reach the Super Bowl, not supporting them as a spectator in the stadium.