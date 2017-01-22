Ad Unit
Johnny Manziel wears Tom Brady jersey, supports Patriots

January 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Johnny Manziel made his way from Los Angeles to New England for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and he was very clear about whom he was supporting.

Manziel documented his time on social media, which showed him buying a Tom Brady jersey to support the New England Patriots.

While some fans may appreciate the support, this is embarrassing. Manziel should be in the NFL, having his own jersey, and competing against teams like the Patriots to reach the Super Bowl, not supporting them as a spectator in the stadium.


