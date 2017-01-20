Johnny Manziel will charge for autographs, not selfies at Super Bowl

Johnny Manziel is once again trying to clean up his image, and the first stop on his latest redemption tour will be Houston for Super Bowl LI. And don’t worry, if you happen to run into Johnny Football and want to take a selfie with him, he is not going to charge you money.

Earlier this month, memorabilia stores Stadium Signatures announced a location where fans can meet Manziel on Feb. 2 and pay $99 for an autograph, $99 for a professional photo with the former Cleveland Browns quarterback and $50 for a selfie. Personalized inscriptions will cost fans $29 extra.

Wait, $50 just to take a selfie? On your own mobile device? Manziel tweeted Thursday that he has no plans to charge for that.

Just had this brought to to my attention. I'm not charging a penny for a damn "selfie" at the super bowl. Dumbest thing I've ever heard — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

You will, however, still have to pay for autographs, as Manziel mentioned in a brief chat with TMZ later in the day.

“It’s all set up through my signing company so I’m sure they’ll still charge,” he said. “Nevertheless, I’m gonna stay longer. I’ll stay there as long as I can, as long as they’ll let me, to sign. I’ll sign everything for everybody there. Nobody will go home without an autograph from me at least, so I’ll be there as long as they let me.”

What a guy.

Manziel’s chances of making an NFL comeback are incredibly slim, especially if teams ask him to show off his new tattoos. That said, the former Texas A&M star is only 24 and was very critical of himself in a series of tweets this week. Even if he doesn’t have a future in the NFL, it certainly isn’t too late for Manziel to get his life on track.