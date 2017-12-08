Jon Gruden on coaching rumors: ‘I can’t control all the reports’

The annual run on Jon Gruden rumors is already in progress, meaning the coach-turned-broadcaster is once again addressing his future in the game.

One rumor that has popped up recently is that Gruden will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if coach Dirk Koetter is fired, though there doesn’t seem to be much to that talk. When asked about it, Gruden was his usual non-committal self — he’s never said he doesn’t want to coach again, but he’s never said he does, either.

“Well, you know, I don’t have anything to say about it really,” Gruden said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve got a job I’m trying to hang onto. But there’s a lot of games left in the NFL. You know, I love football, I love what I’m doing and I can’t control all the reports, I really can’t.”

Gruden never actually kills the speculation, and sometimes seems to actively fuel it. This is going to keep happening until he either takes a job or unequivocally says he won’t be coaching again — although even the latter might not completely kill the rumors.