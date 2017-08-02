Jon Gruden not returning to coaching anytime soon

Jon Gruden stirred up some headlines last week when he talked about being interested in returning to coaching, but he says that’s not happening anytime soon.

Gruden was at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ facility Wednesday and spoke with reporters.

“I don’t foresee myself coaching anytime soon. But I do like getting as close to the fire as possible,” Gruden said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Gruden added that he still prepares for his job as an analyst like he’s coaching. He even builds a playbook and does film breakdowns, he just says he doesn’t have anyone to give it to.

In an interview with Bucs fan site Pewter Report, Gruden said last week that he still has the “itch” to coach. He also indicated that the high level of preparation he puts in for his analyst job at ESPN is so he will shine at that job.