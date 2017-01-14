Report: Jon Gruden rejected advances from Jim Irsay, Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are not making a coaching change, but that reportedly isn’t for lack of trying.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Colts owner Jim Irsay privately reached out to Jon Gruden about taking over as the team’s coach, but was rebuffed.

Rumors true: Colts owner Jim Irsay did pursue Jon Gruden, but Gruden resisted overtures, league sources tell ESPN. Gruden staying in TV. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2017

That’s probably not going to make Chuck Pagano feel great, but he’s still got the job, at least.

As for Gruden, he’s been adamant about not returning to coaching, and he seems serious about it. Why wouldn’t he be? ESPN pays him handsomely, and he clearly enjoys the work he does. He’s in the rare position that he can be very picky about job opportunities, and it’s rather evident that nothing appeals to him right now.