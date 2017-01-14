Ad Unit
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Report: Jon Gruden rejected advances from Jim Irsay, Colts

January 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jon Gruden Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts are not making a coaching change, but that reportedly isn’t for lack of trying.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Colts owner Jim Irsay privately reached out to Jon Gruden about taking over as the team’s coach, but was rebuffed.

That’s probably not going to make Chuck Pagano feel great, but he’s still got the job, at least.

As for Gruden, he’s been adamant about not returning to coaching, and he seems serious about it. Why wouldn’t he be? ESPN pays him handsomely, and he clearly enjoys the work he does. He’s in the rare position that he can be very picky about job opportunities, and it’s rather evident that nothing appeals to him right now.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus