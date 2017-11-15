Jon Gruden on potential return to coaching: ‘Never say never’

Jon Gruden has grown used to addressing rumors about his potential return to coaching, and the latest comments the ESPN broadcaster made on the topic will do nothing to cool the annual speculation.

In an appearance on “Mike & Mike” Wednesday morning, Gruden was asked about reports linking him to NFL and collegiate coaching jobs. As he has done in the past, the 54-year-old did not deny that he will return to coaching one day.

We couldn’t have one last visit with Jon Gruden without addressing the latest “returning to coaching rumors.” #Vols pic.twitter.com/arlp9Its7a — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) November 15, 2017

“I haven’t talked to anybody. All I really have in my life is my family and football,” Gruden said. “I’m real sensitive to the coaches that are out there coaching, so I don’t speculate. I just love football. I’m trying to hang onto the job I have. I’m very fortunate to be with the people I’m with.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. I just know this — I’m gonna continue to give my best effort to the game and stay prepared. I love ‘Monday Night Football’ and don’t plan on leaving but, as you know in life, you never say never to nothing.”

It was around this time last year that Gruden was linked to the Los Angeles Rams head coaching vacancy, and he took the opportunity to squash those rumors during an interview with the same guys he spoke to on Wednesday. If you want to read into things, you could make a case that Gruden left the door open this time around.

One longtime Tampa Bay reporter gave several reasons this week for why he believes Gruden could end up coaching the Buccaneers again. Gruden has also been linked to the Tennessee Volunteers now that Butch Jones has been fired, but a return to pro football seems more likely. Given how much money he is reportedly making at ESPN, any coaching offer to Gruden would have to be a very good one.