Report: Jon Gruden returning to coach Bucs is ‘hardly out of the question’

Rumors about Jon Gruden returning to coach in the NFL are an annual occurrence, and this year has been no different. According to one report, there is some reason to believe Gruden is getting closer to leaving his broadcasting gig with ESPN.

Sources told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that the possibility of Gruden returning to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is “hardly out of the question.” While Gruden was fired by the Bucs in 2008 after he coached seven seasons with the team and led the franchise to its only Super Bowl title, La Canfora notes that the 54-year-old has made amends with the Glazer family and attended some team events in recent years.

More from La Canfora:

With fans chanting his name at home games in recent weeks, and the team sputtering badly under Dirk Koetter — who sources said is almost certain to be let go at season’s end with the team spiraling in terms of results and discipline — the Gruden-to-the-Bucs rumors wont stop anytime soon. A return to Tampa “would not be a bridge too far,” as one former assistant of Gruden’s who remains close with him put it, noting that Gruden still lives only about 10 minutes from the team facility, that his youngest child will be headed to college in another year and, at age 54, he is still quite young by NFL standards.

Gruden, a former quarterback, has been hosting his own personal QB camp with top NFL prospects for several years with ESPN. He would have an opportunity to develop a talented young quarterback in Jameis Winston if he did return to Tampa. Gruden is also said to have interest in the Tennessee Titans job if it opens up, which likely has a lot to do with Marcus Mariota.

Gruden has a great gig as the color commentator for “Monday Night Football,” but he admitted recently that he misses coaching. The situation would likely have to be perfect for him to give up the salary he is making at ESPN.