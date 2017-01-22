Jonathan Kraft takes shot at Ryan Grigson

The New England Patriots will probably harbor some negative feelings towards the Indianapolis Colts for a long time to come because of Deflategate.

You may recall that the Deflategate controversy was started after the Colts complained during the 2015 AFC Championship Game. So it was no surprise that Patriots VP Jonathan Kraft took a shot at Ryan Grigson when asked about the GM being fired by the Colts over the weekend.

“You would have to ask Jim Irsay about it,” Kraft told WEEI during an appearance on the radio prior to Sunday’s AFC title game, referring to the Colts owner. “I mean, he would be the one to ask. That game might have been Ryan’s pinnacle, I don’t know. Jimmy can talk about what is going on with the Colts. We’re fortunately playing football today.”

In one sense, yes, that game was Grigson’s pinnacle, as it was the furthest the Colts went under his leadership. But they also got smashed 45-7 and they started Deflategate.

It’s safe to say the Pats got the last laugh on that one.