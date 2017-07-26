Jordan Matthews’ contract situation more of an ‘issue’ than knee?

Jordan Matthews has missed some practice time this offseason because of a knee issue, but could his contract have as much to do with the absences as his health?

The knee injury Matthews is dealing with has been described as tendonitis, and he said previously that it would not cause him to miss time in training camp. With workouts beginning Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Matthews could be limited, though he said there was no major issue.

“Nothing, just rehabbing it and keeping it healthy,” Pederson said.

Depending on who you ask, Matthews’ limited participation could have as much to do with his contract situation as his knee. Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News has more:

There is talk around the locker room that Matthews’ issue is more serious than tendinitis. But there is talk elsewhere in the building that Matthews could have practiced more in the spring, that the real issue is his contract. This will be the final year of the rookie deal Matthews signed after being drafted in the second round in 2014. He will make $1,094,000, according to Spotrac.com. There has been no indication that the team, tight against the projected 2018 cap, has done anything toward extending Matthews.

Matthews has struggled with drops in the past, and it’s unclear what his role will be with the Eagles in 2017 with the team having made some notable additions at wide receiver. There could be a disagreement between him and Eagles management about what echelon of receiver he falls into, and that can complicate contract discussions. It’s also possible the Eagles aren’t interested in re-signing him.

If Matthews’ knee is healthy and he is planning some sort of holdout, he may not get very far with it.