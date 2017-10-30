Jordan Reed not expected to play in Week 9 with hamstring injury

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed has had a lot of trouble staying healthy during his career, and that theme continued on Sunday when he suffered an injured hamstring.

Reed left in the first half of Washington’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and did not return. On Monday, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told reporters he does not expect Reed to play in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jay Gruden tells reporters at Redskins Park he expects to be w/out Jordan Reed and Matt loanidis this week. This is getting crazy. #Redskins — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 30, 2017

Reed has never played a full 16-game season in his five-year NFL career. He’s one of the best playmakers in the league at his position, but he has never been able to fulfill his potential because he can’t stay on the field.

With Washington dealing with a number of injuries on the offensive line in addition to Reed’s latest ailment, things will be very challenging in Week 9. Losers of three of their last four games, the Redskins are trending in the wrong direction.