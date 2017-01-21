Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams reportedly will be available for Packers

The Green Bay Packers may not be at full strength for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at Atlanta, but they should have most of their weapons available.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Saturday that the Packers are expected to have injured players Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison and Morgan Burnett available for the game. All four players are listed as questionable on the injury report.

Nelson’s status is the most important, as he’s a huge play-maker. He has two broken ribs suffered against the Giants two weeks ago and has been having pain while breathing. He did take place in Saturday’s practice, which was conducted without pads.

Adams missed practice all week because of a sprained ankle. He had 997 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Allison did not practice during the week because of a hamstring injury sustained against the Cowboys. He had 202 yards and two catches during the regular season. He’s been receiving treatment on the injury to help heal.

Burnett, a safety, and Nelson were both listed as “limited” on Friday’s report, which indicates they are slightly ahead of Adams and Allison in terms of their status.

Having the four players available does not necessarily mean they will be active for the game, as Packers head coach Mike McCarthy could decide it would be more worthwhile to use the roster spots on other players. On Friday, McCarthy said all three receivers would be game-time decisions.