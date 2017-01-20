Mike McCarthy: Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams may be game-time decisions

A pair of Green Bay Packers wide receivers are still very much questionable for Sunday.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told the media on Friday that wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are all still up in the air for the NFC Championship, and their status may not be decided until Sunday.

“They have work to do, particularly in the rehab,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “If we know tomorrow, we’ll know tomorrow. If we know Sunday, we’ll know Sunday. One or two of those guys are probably going to have to work out Sunday.”

Reports have indicated that Nelson is a long shot, while Adams is likely to play. Getting at least one of them on the field would be a big relief for Green Bay.