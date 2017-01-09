Report: Jordy Nelson has fractured ribs; would take ‘incredible effort’ to play

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs on a hit he took in Sunday’s win over the New York Giants.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Nelson fractured “at least two” of his ribs and that it will be difficult for him to play next weekend against the Dallas Cowboys.

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson suffered at least two fractured ribs in the win over #Giants, sources say. Will take an incredible effort to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

Nelson was in a great deal of pain after taking a shot to the midsection from Giants cornerback Leon Hall. He was carted to the locker room and later ended up spending the night in a hospital. You can see a video of the play here.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy has not ruled out Nelson playing vs. Dallas, but the veteran receiver has to be in a great deal of pain. The issue will likely come down to pain management, and you have to wonder how limited Nelson would be if he played a week after suffering the injury. Aaron Rodgers could very well be without his top target in the divisional round.