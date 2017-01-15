Jordy Nelson hopes to be able to play next week if Packers advance

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is hoping to get back on the field next week if his team can get past the Dallas Cowboys.

Nelson told Stacey Dales of CBS Sports that he’s still resting and rehabilitating, and the biggest challenge is to get back to normal breathing.

Just talkd 2 Jordy Nelson on field in DAL. On the pain of his broken ribs "a pain no one wants to feel". Goal? "Get back 2 normal breathing" — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) January 15, 2017

Per @StaceyDales, #Packers WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) is resting & recovering, heating & icing. “A chance” he can play next SUN if they win — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

Nelson will be pulling extra hard for his teammates to get through the Dallas game. Getting him ready for this week proved too much to ask. It’ll be tough without him, though, as he’s a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers and a big part of the Green Bay offense.