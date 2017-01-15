Ad Unit
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Jordy Nelson hopes to be able to play next week if Packers advance

January 15, 2017
by Grey Papke

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is hoping to get back on the field next week if his team can get past the Dallas Cowboys.

Nelson told Stacey Dales of CBS Sports that he’s still resting and rehabilitating, and the biggest challenge is to get back to normal breathing.

Nelson will be pulling extra hard for his teammates to get through the Dallas game. Getting him ready for this week proved too much to ask. It’ll be tough without him, though, as he’s a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers and a big part of the Green Bay offense.


