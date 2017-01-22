Jordy Nelson expected to play with kevlar padding protecting rib injury

Jordy Nelson is still experiencing pain after he suffered multiple broken ribs on a hit against the New York Giants in the opening round of the playoffs, but he is expected to play through the injury in the NFC Championship Game.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Nelson ordered military-grade kevlar padding to protect his ribs and will likely give it a go against the Atlanta Falcons.

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson, expected to play with fractured ribs, ordered military-grade kevlar padding from @UnequalTech, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

Nelson suffered the rib injury on a vicious hit from Giants defensive back Leon Hall. You can see a video of the play here.

Nelson is Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target, particularly in the red zone. Having him back should be a big boost for a Green Bay Packers’ passing game that is already on fire, but it will be interesting to see how effective Nelson can be if he suits up.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy has maintained that Nelson and fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison will all be game-time decisions.