Jordy Nelson spent night in hospital with rib injury, could play vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson left Sunday’s win over the New York Giants after taking a shot to the ribs, and the injury was significant enough that Nelson wound up in the hospital.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that Nelson spent the night in a medical facility receiving treatment. The veteran won’t practice until Saturday at the earliest, at which point the team will decide if he can play against the Dallas Cowboys.

#Packers coach Mike McCarthy said at his presser WR Jordy Nelson spent the night at the hospital. Won’t practice until at least Saturday — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

MM: Nelson has rib injury. Will be in rehab group thru Friday. If he can practice Saturday, he'll have a chance to play. — Packer Report (@PackerReport) January 9, 2017

Nelson was in obvious pain and ended up being carted to the locker room after Giants cornerback Leon Hall leveled him in the midsection. You can see a video of the play here.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense were still able to roll after Nelson left the game, but Jordy is Rodgers’ favorite target — specifically in the red zone. Losing him for a game against the No. 1-seeded Cowboys would be tough for Green Bay.