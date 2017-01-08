Jordy Nelson carted to locker room with rib injury (Video)

Green Bay Packers fans have their hearts in their mouths thanks to an injury that may bode very poorly for their hopes of a playoff win.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson was carted to the locker room with a rib injury early in the second quarter of the Packers’ wild-card tilt against the New York Giants.

Nelson suffered the injury on this hit by Giants cornerback Leon Hall.

Nelson was walking gingerly as he headed to the sideline. His return is listed as questionable.

Jordy Nelson had to be helped to the bench. Still receiving medical attention. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 8, 2017

Looks like Jordy Nelson is headed to the Packers locker room, likely for X-rays. Walking very gingerly. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 8, 2017

Nelson has his head in his hands as he rides in the passenger seat to the locker room. Not an encouraging image. — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 8, 2017

Jordy Nelson has a rib injury and his return is questionable. Taken to locker room, presumably for X-rays. #Packers — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 8, 2017

Nelson wasn’t the same player during the first half of the season as he recovered from an ACL tear, and the Packers offense suffered as a result. His renaissance saw him catch five touchdowns in six games and coincided with Green Bay’s season-ending six-game win streak. If he’s out for the rest of the game, it will be a huge blow to Green Bay’s offense.