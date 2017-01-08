Ad Unit
Jordy Nelson carted to locker room with rib injury (Video)

January 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Green Bay Packers fans have their hearts in their mouths thanks to an injury that may bode very poorly for their hopes of a playoff win.

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson was carted to the locker room with a rib injury early in the second quarter of the Packers’ wild-card tilt against the New York Giants.

Nelson suffered the injury on this hit by Giants cornerback Leon Hall.

Nelson was walking gingerly as he headed to the sideline. His return is listed as questionable.

Nelson wasn’t the same player during the first half of the season as he recovered from an ACL tear, and the Packers offense suffered as a result. His renaissance saw him catch five touchdowns in six games and coincided with Green Bay’s season-ending six-game win streak. If he’s out for the rest of the game, it will be a huge blow to Green Bay’s offense.


