Jordy Nelson ruled out for Sunday vs. Cowboys

If the Green Bay Packers are going to pull off an upset against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll need to do it without their best wide receiver.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that Jordy Nelson is not going to play.

“Dr. McKenzie and Dr. Gray will not medically clear him to practice tomorrow,” McCarthy said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

When asked if Nelson has a chance of playing in the NFC Championship Game should the Packers advance, McCarthy said the receiver will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Nelson reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs after taking a big hit to the midsection from New York Giants cornerback Leon Hall last weekend. You can see a video of the play here.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense continued to roll to a 38-13 win after Nelson left the game, but the receiver’s absence obviously hurts. Despite not looking as explosive after undergoing ACL surgery last year, Nelson is still Rodgers’ favorite target in the red zone. Randall Cobb and Davante Adams will have to step up in a big way in Dallas.