Jordy Nelson not commenting on his status for Falcons game

The Green Bay Packers are moving on in the playoffs, which means wide receiver Jordy Nelson will have another week to heal. But Nelson is not ready to say whether or not he’ll be able to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nelson told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein that he is feeling “a lot better” than how he did the day after the Packers’ first playoff game when he got hurt. He also said he’s not making any guarantees on his availability for the conference title game.

Jordy Nelson on broken ribs: “A lot better than Monday.” Will he play Sunday for sure? "No, there’s no guarantees. We’re a whole week away.” — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 16, 2017

Nelson suffered two broken ribs after being cracked on this play against the Giants. He was ruled out for Green Bay’s playoff game against the Cowboys but said he was hoping he could be ready for the championship game.

If you read some of the comments he made on Sunday, it sure sounds like he has a long way to go before he’ll be ready to play.