Report: Jordy Nelson unlikely to play in NFC Championship

Jordy Nelson may not be quite ready to take the field against Atlanta Sunday.

According to a report by Rob Demovsky of ESPN on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver is “considered a bit of a long shot” for the NFC Championship Game and has “only a small chance” to play.

Nelson suffered multiple broken ribs on a hit from cornerback Leon Hall in the second quarter of Green Bay’s Wild Card Game victory over the New York Giants (video here). The injury kept him sidelined for last weekend’s Divisional Round win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The four-time Pro Bowler had been hopeful about his chances of suiting up on Sunday, but it appears that he will need a little more time to recover. Jared Cook, Davante Adams, and Randall Cobb led the Packers in targets against the Cowboys and will all be leaned on heavily by quarterback Aaron Rodgers if Nelson is indeed ruled out again.