Josh Gordon acknowledges he is father of 1-year-old girl

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon acknowledged in court Wednesday that he is the father of a 1-year-old girl from Maple Heights, Ohio.

In a hearing in juvenile court, Gordon’s attorney said the 25-year-old has accepted the results of a paternity test that was administered back in September.

“He acknowledges paternity and would like to move on,” Gordon’s lawyer said, according to Cleveland 19 News.

Christina Lockhart, 26, is the mother of the 1-year-old girl, whose name is Emma. A judge ruled that Lockhart will retain custody of the child and a future hearing will determine how much Gordon owes in back child support and how much he will pay going forward.

An arrest warrant was previously issued for Gordon after he refused to take a paternity test, but Gordon’s lawyer claimed his client never received the subpoenas.

Gordon reportedly spent 30 days in rehab back in October and was said to be doing well after he was released. He is now in a holding pattern with the NFL, and it remains unclear if and when he will be reinstated. The star receiver’s future with the Browns is also up in the air.