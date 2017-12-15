Josh Gordon clarifies comments about Browns having ‘disadvantages’

Josh Gordon made headlines for what some would argue are the wrong reasons after just his second game back since 2014, and the star wide receiver was forced to clarify his comments this week.

Following his team’s overtime loss to the Packers, Gordon said on Twitter that Green Bay cornerback Demarious Randall would stand no chance of covering him if not for the “disadvantages” that the Browns have as a team.

Great Win for them but let’s be serious.. Considering several of our disadvantages as a team, this kid couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day lol..@RandallTime https://t.co/ennvwjTMUH — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 11, 2017

On Thursday, Gordon told reporters his comments were not directed at rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and that he was merely stating the obvious.

“The fact that the team’s 0-13, we’re playing behind the 8-ball,” Gordon said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We have inherent disadvantages. That’s all I meant by that, a struggling team, young team, we’ve got work to get done and a lot of room to improve. I know that. Everybody knows that that watches us play. We’re almost there, but unfortunately we haven’t gotten to that point yet.”

Kizer said he was not offended by what Gordon said, and he admitted that he could have done a better job of getting the ball to his best play-maker.

“When you do see the opportunity with one-on-one matchups with access on the outside, you have to be able to get the ball to your playmakers,” Kizer said. “Obviously, Josh is one of those guys. After going back and watching the film, there are definitely some more opportunities in making him have the ball in his hands.”

Gordon mentioned one play against the Packers where he was held at the goal line at the end of the first half, and he said the NFL admitted the following day that the call was missed. Perhaps that is also part of what he was referring to when he said the 0-13 Browns were at a disadvantage in the game.

We all know the types of problems social media can create, and Randall fired back at Gordon with a cheap shot of his own. Even if Gordon didn’t mean to offend Kizer or any of his other teammates, things are already going poorly enough for the Browns. He doesn’t need to make them worse by tweeting about his personal one-on-one matchups.